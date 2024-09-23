Ravens run down Cowboys, Chiefs state case for defence

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: BBC

Week three in the NFL delivered excitement as six teams secured their first victory of the season, while four faced their initial loss, leading to some nail-biting finishes.



The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams achieved their first wins, adding to the struggles of the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, who both made valiant comeback efforts.



Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos, who had yet to win, triumphed over the previously undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New York Giants, long considered underperformers, surprised everyone with a win against the Cleveland Browns.