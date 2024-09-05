You are here: HomeSports2024 09 05Article 1977617

Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Ravens v Chiefs kicks off action - all you need to know about NFL season

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Travis Kelce excited for Chiefs v Ravens in NFL season opener Travis Kelce excited for Chiefs v Ravens in NFL season opener

The new NFL season has arrived, presenting a historic opportunity for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Having secured victories in the last two Super Bowls, they aim to be the first team to achieve a three-peat.

However, star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will encounter tough competition in the AFC Conference, particularly from the New York Jets, who are eager to make their mark.

After a disappointing start last season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured just four plays in, the Jets have strengthened their lineup in anticipation of the four-time MVP's return.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment