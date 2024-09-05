Ravens v Chiefs kicks off action - all you need to know about NFL season

Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: BBC

The new NFL season has arrived, presenting a historic opportunity for the Kansas City Chiefs.



Having secured victories in the last two Super Bowls, they aim to be the first team to achieve a three-peat.



However, star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will encounter tough competition in the AFC Conference, particularly from the New York Jets, who are eager to make their mark.



After a disappointing start last season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured just four plays in, the Jets have strengthened their lineup in anticipation of the four-time MVP's return.