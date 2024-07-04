You are here: HomeSports2024 07 04Article 1957127

Source: BBC

Raya makes £27m Arsenal move after season on loan

David Raya made his international debut for Spain against Albania in March 2022 David Raya made his international debut for Spain against Albania in March 2022

Arsenal have exercised a £27m option to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya permanently after a successful loan spell.

Raya, 28, achieved 16 Premier League clean sheets and won the Golden Glove by conceding only 16 league goals.

Despite Aaron Ramsdale's solid performance the previous season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sought additional options. Raya signed a new contract with Brentford before his loan.

Arteta praised Raya's influence and anticipates further success. Despite a rocky start, Raya's highlights included two penalty saves in a Champions League shootout against Porto. Named in Spain's Euro 2024 squad, Raya kept a clean sheet in his sole appearance.

