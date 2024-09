Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: BBC

David Raya executed a remarkable double save during a penalty, helping Arsenal secure a draw against Atalanta in their Champions League debut.



The Spanish goalkeeper dove to his right to block Mateo Retegui's penalty and then managed to reach across the goal to prevent the striker's follow-up header from crossing the line.



This thrilling moment stood out in an otherwise uneventful match in Bergamo.