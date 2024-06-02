You are here: HomeSports2024 06 02Article 1945289

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Raymond Asante's double assist helps Udinese clinch Primavera 2 title

Raymond Asante played a crucial role in Udinese's victory in the Italian Primavera 2 playoffs, securing a 2-0 win against Venezia. Asante provided the assists for David Pejicic and Luca Bonin's goals.

This triumph ensures Udinese's promotion to Primavera I for the upcoming season.

Asante, who scored 21 goals this season, is now eyeing a spot in the First Team.

Despite a challenging season, Udinese managed to avoid relegation from Serie A with a 1-0 win over Frosinone.

