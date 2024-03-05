Raymond Asante shines for Udinese U19 in Primavera 2 league

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Raymond Anokye Asante, a Ghanaian footballer, has been in impressive form this season for Udinese U19 in the Primavera 2 league.



Asante, who has already scored 14 goals in various competitions this season, provided an assist and scored a goal in their recent 4-1 victory against Padova U19.



Asante's early goal set the tone for Udinese's win, with two goals in each half. His goal-scoring form this season is a significant improvement from his previous campaign with the club before his injury.



Asante's contribution to Udinese's success this season has been crucial, with 13 goals in the Primavera 2 league.



He is a registered player for the senior squad this campaign, and his impressive performances may earn him playing time with the first team later in the season.



Udinese aims for promotion to Primavera 1 next season, and Asante's impressive performances could be a key factor in achieving this goal.