Rea ruled out of Sunday's Magny-Cours races

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: BBC

Jonathan Rea was unable to participate in the World Superbike events at Magny-Cours on Sunday after crashing during the first race on Saturday.



The six-time champion had surgery that night to address an abrasion on his right thumb. Rea's challenging debut season with Yamaha took a turn for the worse with his lap-one incident in the wet conditions.



In announcing his withdrawal from Sunday’s races, Rea expressed gratitude to his team, fans, and sponsors for their ongoing support during this difficult time.