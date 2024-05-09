Reading FC open contract talks with Kelvin Abrefa

Sports News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Reading FC is currently engaged in discussions to extend the contract of Ghanaian defender Kelvin Ampomah Opoku Abrefa. The club has confirmed that they are offering a new contract that will allow Abrefa to continue his tenure with The Royals.



Despite being only 20 years old, Abrefa has already spent two years in and around the first team, making 13 league appearances.



However, it wasn't until April 20, 2024, that he earned his first start at Oakwell. In addition to his first-team experience, Abrefa has also represented the Under-21 side on eight occasions.



Reading FC is eager to secure the talented defender on a long-term contract.



Abrefa, who was born in England but has Ghanaian heritage, made his debut for the Royals' first team at the age of 18. He replaced Tom Holmes for the final three minutes of a home match against Coventry City in February 2022.



Before this, Abrefa had been named as a substitute on a few occasions, but it was during the club's 150th-anniversary fixture against the Sky Blues that he made his first appearance.



Throughout the 2021-22 season, Abrefa progressed from the U18s to the U23s, often playing in his preferred position as a full-back in the Premier League 2.



He has also had the opportunity to train with the first team, learning from experienced right-back Andy Yiadom, as well as his fellow academy graduate and friend Tyrell Ashcroft.