Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: BBC

Ancelotti led Real Madrid to their 15th European Cup earlier this month and his fifth as a manager

Real Madrid and manager Carlo Ancelotti have confirmed that the Champions League winners will participate in next year's Club World Cup, despite previous reports suggesting otherwise.



Ancelotti's initial statement was misinterpreted, as clarified in a later social media post.



He expressed his eagerness to compete in the tournament and continue pursuing major titles with Real Madrid.