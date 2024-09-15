Real Betis expected to make renewed effort to sign Real Madrid star in January

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

On Saturday, Real Betis announced that midfielder William Carvalho has sustained a complete Achilles tendon tear during the previous night's win against Leganes. He is scheduled for surgery next week and is anticipated to be sidelined for a minimum of 5-6 months.



This injury poses a significant challenge for Betis, as they will be without one of their key midfielders for an extended period.



Coach Manuel Pellegrini has options like Johnny Cardoso, Marc Roca, and Sergi Altimara to step in, but there may be a need to acquire another player in January to compensate for the absence of the 32-year-old.