Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: Mbappé scores as Los Blancos claim Super Cup

Jude Bellingham was named Player of the Match for his crucial role in both goals Jude Bellingham was named Player of the Match for his crucial role in both goals

Real Madrid secured their record-breaking sixth UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta in Warsaw, highlighted by goals from Federico Valverde and debutant Kylian Mbappé.

The match, dominated by a strong second-half performance from Madrid, saw Valverde break the deadlock in the 59th minute, followed by Mbappé's clinching goal.

Atalanta, despite a resilient first half, couldn’t match Madrid's pace and quality.

Carlo Ancelotti made history by becoming the first coach to win five Super Cups.

Jude Bellingham was named Player of the Match for his crucial role in both goals.

