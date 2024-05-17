Real Madrid aims to strengthen defense with €40m bid for Jeremie Frimpong

Sports News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Madrid, one of the most prominent clubs in Spain, has prioritized signing a right defender and has identified Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen as their main target.



It has been reported that the La Liga team is willing to meet Frimpong's €40m release clause to secure his transfer.



Frimpong, a former Manchester City player, has played a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen's successful season in the Bundesliga. The 23-year-old Dutch international, who previously played for Celtic and achieved success in Scotland, joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.



During his time at Bayer Leverkusen, Frimpong has shown outstanding performance by scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists in various competitions.



His remarkable displays have attracted interest from several top European clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal.



Nevertheless, Real Madrid appears to be at the forefront of the race to sign the talented defender, who is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2028.