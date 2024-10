Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

The Brazilian market has gained significant attention in recent years.



Real Madrid and Barcelona consistently monitor emerging talent, and one of the newest players attracting their interest is Joao Pedro Chermont from Santos.



According to CaughtOffside, Chermont is on the radar of both Spanish giants, along with multiple Premier League teams, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Everton.