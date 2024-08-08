Real Madrid and PSG target Ghana youngster Josh Acheampong

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are closely observing the progress of English-Ghanaian prospect Josh Acheampong as they aim to enhance their right-back options.



The 18-year-old is advancing into first-team football at Chelsea; however, as an academy product within a squad of 44 professionals, he is a viable candidate for transfer.



Chelsea's strategic approach and the expected exit of Conor



Gallagher have generated interest among the club's youth players.



Numerous prominent European clubs have identified this scenario as a potential opportunity, with Real Madrid and PSG at the forefront of the pursuit of Acheampong.



Acheampong is often likened to Leny Yoro, possessing the versatility to play both right-back and centre-back. The primary distinction lies in Acheampong's limited playing time, attributed to his rise within a prominent Premier League club, in contrast to Yoro's experience in the French league.



Both Real Madrid and PSG are contemplating a transfer fee in the vicinity of €15 million for Acheampong.



Josh Acheampong made his senior debut for Chelsea towards the conclusion of last season, coming on as a late substitute in a Premier League match against Tottenham in May.