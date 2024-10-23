Real Madrid brought down to earth as star player is all but ruled out Clasico clash with Barcelona

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid added another thrilling chapter to their Champions League saga on Tuesday night, overcoming a two-goal deficit against Borussia Dortmund at halftime.



Vinicius Junior's hat-trick, along with goals from Lucas Vazquez and Antonio Rudiger, overwhelmed the Dortmund defense, securing a vital victory ahead of El Clasico this weekend. However, they might be missing one of their crucial players.



Despite a quieter start to the season, Rodrygo Goes remains an essential asset for Carlo Ancelotti.



He demonstrated his importance against Dortmund by keeping the ball in play before Vazquez's third goal. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury during the celebrations and was seen in pain before leaving the field.