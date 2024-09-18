You are here: HomeSports2024 09 18Article 1982840

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid captain apologises to fans for performance during Stuttgart match

Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal was seen apologising to the fans on Tuesday night,

Dani Carvajal, a seasoned player for Real Madrid, was observed expressing his apologies to the fans on Tuesday night as his team faced challenges against Stuttgart in their Champions League opener.

Although the match concluded positively, frustration has been mounting among supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Luka Modric sidelined on the bench, Carvajal took on the captaincy and played out of position as a center-back, with Lucas Vazquez replacing Eder Militao. Militao did return in the second half after recovering from an injury.

