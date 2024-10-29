You are here: HomeSports2024 10 29Article 1999655

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti wins manager’s Ballon d’Or but does not collect award – publishes message

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti has been named Manager of the Year by France Football for 2024, although he did not attend the ceremony to accept the award due to a boycott of the Ballon d'Or by the club.

Ancelotti played a crucial role in securing both the Liga and Champions League titles for Real Madrid last season, implementing a

In the women's category, Emma Hayes, a former Chelsea manager, won the award, surpassing ex-Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez.

Hayes has since taken the helm of the US Women's National Team. Real Madrid was also recognized as Team of the Year, competing against Girona and Manchester City, but similarly did not attend the event. Following the announcement,

Ancelotti expressed gratitude to the players, club president, and family, particularly acknowledging Vinicius and Dani Carvajal, who ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the Ballon d'Or standings, with Jude Bellingham in between. Ancelotti triumphed over Xabi Alonso and Pep Guardiola for the honor.

