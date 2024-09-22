Real Madrid come back to extend unbeaten start

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: BBC

Kylian Mbappe netted his fourth goal in three La Liga matches as Real Madrid rallied to secure a convincing win against Espanyol.



Although the hosts controlled the game, they found themselves behind just nine minutes into the second half when Thibaut Courtois accidentally redirected Jofre Carreras' cross into his own goal.



However, Espanyol's unexpected advantage was short-lived, lasting only four minutes, as Jude Bellingham's pass slipped under goalkeeper Joan Garcia, enabling Dani Carvajal to score into an unguarded net.