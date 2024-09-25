Real Madrid defensive hero retires at the age of 31 after latest injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Former centre-back Raphael Varane, who played for Real Madrid, Manchester United, and RC Lens, has announced his retirement at the age of 31 after a distinguished career.



He joined Como this summer on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, but due to a recent injury, he has decided to end his playing days.



Varane emerged as a promising talent at Lens before being signed by Real Madrid in 2011. Over the next ten years at the Santiago Bernabeu, he achieved remarkable success, winning four Champions League titles, three La Liga championships, and one Copa del Rey.



In total, he secured 18 trophies while making 360 appearances, scoring 17 goals, and providing 7 assists.