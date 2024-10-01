Real Madrid deliberately leaking misleading medical information about injured players

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid's announcement of their squad for Wednesday's Champions League match against Lille came as a surprise, particularly with Kylian Mbappe included.



Just a week prior, the French striker was expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks due to a hamstring injury, yet he is now said to be in the running to participate.



According to Relevo, this situation stems from the club's approach to injury management. Real Madrid typically does not disclose official recovery timelines in their medical updates, but they do share unofficial recovery estimates with local media.