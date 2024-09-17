You are here: HomeSports2024 09 17Article 1982279

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid did not go all out for Alphonso Davies deal due to Carlo Ancelotti request

This summer, Real Madrid showed significant interest in Bayern Munich's left-back Alphonso Davies.

However, with Bayern seeking €50 million for his transfer just a year before he could leave for free, Los Blancos opted not to pursue the deal.

A key factor in this decision was their confidence in Ferland Mendy. Although Mendy's contract also expires next summer, Matteo Moretto reported in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Carlo Ancelotti strongly insisted on retaining Mendy.

