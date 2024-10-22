Real Madrid drop tactical experiment and Carlo Ancelotti admits they ‘don’t have players for small spaces’

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti has acknowledged that his squad struggles against teams that adopt a defensive approach.



His objective is to engage in matches characterized by numerous turnovers, but this strategy is hindered by the use of three central defenders.



During the match against Celta Vigo, Aurelien Tchouameni was positioned alongside the central defenders to assist in ball progression.



However, this tactic was abandoned after a disappointing performance in Galicia, and Marca reported that it will not be revisited. As Real Madrid prepares for their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Ancelotti discussed this tactical challenge.