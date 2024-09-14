Real Madrid expect to finalise signing of Alphonso Davies in January

Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid has been monitoring Alphonso Davies for an extended period, making him a top target in the transfer market.



Club officials aimed to acquire him last summer, but Bayern Munich's high asking price thwarted those plans. Now, the focus has shifted to potentially signing him as a free agent, as his contract with Bayern is set to expire next June.



Real Madrid is confident that he will not renew his contract, and according to Diario AS, they believe they have successfully positioned themselves to secure his signing starting in 2025.