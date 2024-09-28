Real Madrid given Eduardo Camavinga injury boost ahead of Atletico Madrid battle

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid has received a significant fitness advantage before their derby match against Atletico Madrid.



Both teams have shown strong performances in the early weeks of the La Liga season, remaining unbeaten in their first seven matches leading up to this weekend.



However, Los Blancos' preparations for their journey across the Spanish capital have been affected by injuries, particularly with Kylian Mbappe being sidelined.



With Mbappe unavailable, a tactical adjustment is necessary, and Carlo Ancelotti is said to be contemplating a 4-4-2 formation, potentially featuring Luka Modric in the starting lineup.