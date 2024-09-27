Real Madrid hit with major blow as Judge orders halt to project predicted to provide €561m profit

Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid has faced a significant setback as a judge has mandated the suspension of construction on the tunnels associated with their parking project adjacent to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.



The contract for managing two underground car parks, which are directly connected to the stadium's parking facility, was awarded to Real Madrid Estadio, a subsidiary of the club, with General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez being the sole employee.