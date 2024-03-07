You are here: HomeSports2024 03 07Article 1921319

Source: BBC

Real Madrid hold off Leipzig to reach quarter-finals

Vinicius Junior has been involved in 14 goals in his past 13 Champions League matches Vinicius Junior has been involved in 14 goals in his past 13 Champions League matches

Real Madrid reached the Champions League quarter-finals as Vinicius Junior provided the quality finish that RB Leipzig lacked to secure a 2-1 aggregate win in the last 16.

Like the first leg, German side Leipzig were made to pay for wasting a host of chances when Vinicius clipped in Jude Bellingham's pass with 25 minutes left for a 2-0 lead.

Leipzig finally converted an opportunity three minutes later when skipper Willi Orban flicked in a header.

The goal provided renewed belief to the Bundesliga side and they continued to open up the Spanish league leaders as they searched for a leveller.

Former Barcelona youngster Dani Olmo came the closest to taking the tie into extra time - because away goals no longer count in Uefa competitions - when his looping header clipped the top of the crossbar in injury time.

But Real, aiming to become European champions for a record-extending 15th time, managed to hold out and reach the quarter-finals for the 12th time in the past 14 seasons.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will find out their quarter-finals opponents when the draw for the last eight is made on Friday, 15 March.

