Real Madrid interested in Premier League ace Jhon Duran

Sports News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is keeping a close watch on Aston Villa's prolific striker Jhon Duran as a potential transfer target for 2025.



The club, known as Los Blancos, is reportedly considering the addition of another forward, despite having a strong array of attacking talent in the Spanish capital.



Duran has made a remarkable beginning to the season with Villa, primarily serving as a substitute, and has already netted four goals in the Premier League.