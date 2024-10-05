You are here: HomeSports2024 10 05Article 1989734

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid interested in Premier League ace Jhon Duran

Real Madrid is keeping a close watch on Aston Villa's prolific striker Jhon Duran as a potential transfer target for 2025.

The club, known as Los Blancos, is reportedly considering the addition of another forward, despite having a strong array of attacking talent in the Spanish capital.

Duran has made a remarkable beginning to the season with Villa, primarily serving as a substitute, and has already netted four goals in the Premier League.

