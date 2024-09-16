Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez earmarks 19-year-old academy product for first-team

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Raul Gonzalez, a legendary figure at Real Madrid, has expressed his belief that young midfielder Chema Andres has the potential to join the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future. The 19-year-old was included in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the match against Real Sociedad, although he did not participate in the game.



At the beginning of the season, Chema faced challenges due to an ankle injury; however, he made his return to the field for Real Madrid Castilla two weekends ago in a match against Villarreal B, which ended in a 1-1 draw.



He once again took to the pitch for Castilla in their recent encounter with Betis Deportivo at Valdebebas on Sunday. Senior midfielder Dani Ceballos was present at the match, and manager Raul expressed his admiration for Chema's performance following another 1-1 draw.