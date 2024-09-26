Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos had deal agreed with Manchester United – ‘David Moyes was on my sofa’

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos announced his retirement this summer, concluding a remarkable career with an assist in the Champions League final. However, the trajectory of both Kroos and Real Madrid could have been quite different.



In a recent episode of his podcast, Einfch mal Luppen, Kroos disclosed that in the summer of 2014, he had initially reached an agreement to join Manchester United.



He noted that if David Moyes had not been dismissed during that same summer, he might have played for a decade at Old Trafford instead of the Santiago Bernabéu.