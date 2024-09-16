Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti – ‘What I am asking for is less games for more attractive competitions’

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has expressed his concerns to FIFA and UEFA regarding their management of the fixture schedule, attributing the team's injuries to their decisions.



With the possibility of an additional 10 matches this season, Ancelotti has urged these organizations to take action.



This week, he is faced with new challenges as Brahim Diaz has been sidelined for 2-3 months. Eder Militao trained individually on Monday, but Ancelotti confirmed that he is in good condition.