Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti – ‘What I am asking for is less games for more attractive competitions’

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has conveyed a strong message to FIFA and UEFA regarding their management of the fixture schedule, explicitly attributing the injuries sustained by Los Blancos to their decisions.



With the potential for an additional ten matches this season, Ancelotti has urged these governing bodies to take action.



This week, Ancelotti is once again faced with the challenge of addressing new player absences, as Brahim Diaz has been sidelined for the next two to three months.



Eder Militao participated in individual training on Monday, although Ancelotti confirmed that he is in good condition.