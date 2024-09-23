You are here: HomeSports2024 09 23Article 1984913

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti announces contract renewal for defender

Carlo Ancelotti has announced the renewal of Ferland Mendy's contract, following various reports suggesting that the agreement was already finalized.

The French left-back has been an essential player for the team since Ancelotti's return, featuring regularly when available.

Despite speculation about a potential departure over the last two years, Mendy's contributions during the current Champions League campaign seem to have silenced critics.

Ancelotti has shown strong support for Mendy and confirmed the contract extension on Monday.

