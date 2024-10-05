You are here: HomeSports2024 10 05Article 1989866

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid offer unusual solution to Santiago Bernabeu soundproofing problems

Real Madrid has recently declared the postponement of all concerts scheduled at the Santiago Bernabeu until March 2025.

This decision stems from the club's violations concerning the stadium's soundproofing. Complaints from local residents regarding sound issues during concerts held in 2024 prompted this action.

As a result, Real Madrid faces a temporary loss of revenue from this source, although efforts are underway to resolve the situation swiftly.

