Real Madrid quoted club record transfer fee for Bundesliga star

Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, but may need to break their transfer record to secure the deal.



Wirtz, a Germany international, has been linked to Los Blancos as part of their long-term transfer plans. Although rumors suggested he was open to a 2024 move to Madrid, he remained with Leverkusen, who aim to defend their Bundesliga title.



To sign Wirtz, Real Madrid might surpass their current transfer record, set by Jude Bellingham's £88.5 million move from Borussia Dortmund.