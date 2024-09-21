You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984187

Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid quoted club record transfer fee for Bundesliga star

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Florian Wirtz Florian Wirtz

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, but may need to break their transfer record to secure the deal.

Wirtz, a Germany international, has been linked to Los Blancos as part of their long-term transfer plans. Although rumors suggested he was open to a 2024 move to Madrid, he remained with Leverkusen, who aim to defend their Bundesliga title.

To sign Wirtz, Real Madrid might surpass their current transfer record, set by Jude Bellingham's £88.5 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment