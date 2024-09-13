You are here: HomeSports2024 09 13Article 1980935

Source: ESPN

Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti reveals big doubt and explains what Arda Guler must do in midfield

Carlo Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has expressed uncertainty regarding his midfield selection for the upcoming match against Real Sociedad, despite having limited choices available.

The team is set to face Sociedad at the Reale Arena on Saturday night at 21:00 CEST, aiming to narrow the points difference with Barcelona.

Ancelotti confirmed that Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham will be unavailable due to injuries, adding to the existing absences of Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga.

This situation leaves Ancelotti with only Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Luka Modric, and Fede Valverde to choose from in midfield.

