Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti sends pointed message on criticism of star – ‘He’s not in his best moment’

Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Carlo Ancelotti has delivered a clear message to the club, supporters, and media in Madrid, particularly those connected to Real Madrid. In light of the criticism coming from both Brazil and Spain, Ancelotti emphasized the need to support Vinicius ahead of the match against Real Sociedad.



He acknowledged that while Vinicius is not performing at his peak, he remains a crucial player for the team.



"We are not in a hurry. He has contributed significantly to our scoring," Ancelotti stated.