Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid’s FIFA Intercontinental Final date confirmed in Doha

FIFA Announces Details for Real Madrid's Intercontinental Cup Final Appearance

FIFA has confirmed that Real Madrid will play in the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on December 18. As UEFA Champions League winners, Los Blancos automatically qualified for the one-off match.

Despite ongoing controversy over the added games to the schedule, FIFA has revived the competition.

Real Madrid, led by Carlo Ancelotti, will travel to Doha mid-season for the final.

