You are here: HomeSports2024 09 14Article 1981229

Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid set November return date for defender

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Real Madrid opted not to sign a new central defender during the summer transfer window Real Madrid opted not to sign a new central defender during the summer transfer window

Real Madrid decided against acquiring a new central defender during the summer transfer window, even with the exits of Nacho Fernandez and Rafa Marin.

Consequently, Carlo Ancelotti is left with only Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao as viable options, while Aurelien Tchouameni can step in if necessary.

Jesus Vallejo, although a natural centre-back, remains a distant fourth choice. The return of David Alaba will enhance Ancelotti's options, but his comeback is still not imminent.

After suffering an ACL rupture in December, there were hopes for his return at the season's start, which have not materialized.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment