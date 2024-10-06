Real Madrid set to advance Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit in wake of Dani Carvajal blow

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid will be without Dani Carvajal for the rest of the 2024-25 season due to a confirmed triple rupture in his right knee, necessitating surgery.



This setback leaves Carlo Ancelotti with only Lucas Vazquez as a natural right-back, although the team may seek solutions in the upcoming winter transfer window.



Reports suggest that Real Madrid is contemplating a potential acquisition of Trent Alexander-Arnold if he does not renew his contract with Liverpool.



The 25-year-old's current contract expires at the end of this season, making him eligible for a pre-contract agreement in January.