Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Vinicius Junior, the star player of Real Madrid, has once again captured headlines this weekend after he silenced the Real Sociedad supporters by successfully converting a penalty in a 2-0 victory, a gesture that has drawn irritation from many.



While some have attempted to minimize the incident, Real Madrid icon Pedja Mijatovic openly criticized the Brazilian during a radio broadcast following the match.



Earlier in the week, reports emerged indicating that Vinicius feels more isolated than ever at the club, perceiving Carlo Ancelotti as his sole supporter.



According to Cadena SER, certain individuals within the club's hierarchy have expressed their displeasure regarding Vinicius's remarks questioning the appropriateness of hosting the 2030 World Cup in Spain unless there is significant improvement in addressing racism—claims suggest that President Florentino Perez may be among those displeased.