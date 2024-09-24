Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been informed by France Football he will win Ballon d’Or

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior is set to be named the best player in the world next month, as reported from the Spanish capital.



The Brazilian forward significantly contributed to Real Madrid's success in both the Champions League and La Liga last season, positioning him as a top contender for the prestigious award in a less competitive field this year.



According to Marca, Vinicius has been notified of his victory for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, which is presented by France Football through a panel of journalists.



The award ceremony is scheduled for October 28 in Paris, following El Clasico, where Vinicius will be honored. Plans are already underway for the Nike store on Gran Via in Madrid to create a special display celebrating Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or winners, featuring a gold theme.