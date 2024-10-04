You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989377

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid star admits he would love to sign Arsenal key man

Antonio Rudiger would love to sign William Saliba for Real Madrid

William Saliba has emerged as one of the premier young defenders globally. The former Saint-Étienne player, who signed with Arsenal in the summer of 2019, has been a key presence in their defense in recent seasons.

He has developed a reliable partnership with Gabriel Magalhães, earning significant praise from analysts and ex-players alike.

Although his contract with Arsenal extends until the summer of 2027, several top clubs are interested in acquiring him.

Real Madrid is among those linked to the 23-year-old, and their defensive stalwart Antonio Rudiger was recently asked which defender he would prefer to sign in an interview.

