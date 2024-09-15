You are here: HomeSports2024 09 15Article 1981649

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid star to undergo tests to determine severity of injury picked up against Real Sociedad

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Real Madrid is yet to determine Brahim's return after sustaining an injury Real Madrid is yet to determine Brahim's return after sustaining an injury

Real Madrid secured a crucial 2-0 win against Real Sociedad, thanks to two penalty goals from Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

The reigning champions enjoyed a successful evening, although it was overshadowed by an injury to Brahim Diaz in the first half.

Brahim was substituted early for Rodrygo Goes, and Marca reports that he has sustained a puncture in his adductor.

Medical assessments will take place in the coming hours to establish the anticipated recovery time.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment