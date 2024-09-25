You are here: HomeSports2024 09 25Article 1985630

Real Madrid survive late Alaves fightback to secure fifth successive victory

Real Madrid experienced a tense but ultimately successful evening on Tuesday. Initially, they seemed set for an easy win against Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu, but late goals turned the match into a nail-biter.

In an unexpected move, Carlo Ancelotti opted for a full-strength squad, even with the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid approaching this weekend.

This decision quickly proved beneficial, as stand-in captain Lucas Vazquez scored just a minute into the game after receiving a cutback from Vinicius Junior.

