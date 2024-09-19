You are here: HomeSports2024 09 19Article 1983497

Real Madrid target has already turned down first contract offer from current club

Real Madrid's interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool star, has become widely known since it was first reported in March. The 25-year-old right-back's contract expires next summer, prompting Los Blancos to seek a potential bargain.

Nevertheless, Liverpool is determined to retain Alexander-Arnold. According to TeamTalk, the club plans to offer him a lucrative new contract, aiming to make him one of their top earners.

However, the lack of a signed agreement is concerning, as he has already rejected their initial offer. While Real Madrid has shown interest through his agents, they have yet to make a formal proposal.

