Real Madrid target will have €90m release clause in 2025

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is expected to pursue a new central defender in 2025. Following the exits of Nacho Fernandez and Rafa Marin, the club did not acquire any replacements over the summer, leaving Carlo Ancelotti with only Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao as natural defenders until David Alaba recovers from his ACL injury.



Currently, one of the club's primary targets is Castello Lukeba, a left-sided center-back who is a perfect fit at just 21 years old. However, securing his services is likely to be costly.



A transfer in January seems improbable, and reports from Sky Germany (via FootballTransfers) indicate that Lukeba's release clause will be set at €90 million next summer, giving RB Leipzig no incentive to sell for a lower price.