Real Madrid win again, but Carlo Ancelotti accidentally lifts the hood on central issue

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid currently sits four points behind Barcelona, yet Carlo Ancelotti has maintained the same successful strategy from last season. A year ago, Los Blancos had four more points, scored nine goals compared to ten, and conceded three instead of two.



Interestingly, it was Barcelona that was two points behind, while Ancelotti's team celebrated victories every weekend.



Reviewing Ancelotti's tenure at Real Madrid reveals that his squads typically reach their physical peak between February and April. Last winter, he faced challenges with key players like Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao sidelined, along with Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Vinicius Junior, and Eduardo Camavinga.



By replacing Vinicius with Jude Bellingham and Militao with David Alaba, the current European champions find themselves in a better position regarding injuries compared to last year.