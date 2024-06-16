You are here: HomeSports2024 06 16Article 1951067

Sports News of Sunday, 16 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Tamale United apologizes for fielding unregistered players in Ghana Premier League match

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Real Tamale United Real Tamale United

Real Tamale United (RTU) has publicly apologized for allegedly fielding unregistered players in a recent league game against Dreams FC during the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.

The club's apology comes in the wake of an 8-1 defeat to Dreams FC in a highly anticipated week 28 fixture.

The unexpected scoreline was a direct consequence of

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment