Real Tamale United apologizes for fielding unregistered players in Ghana Premier League match

Real Tamale United (RTU) has publicly apologized for allegedly fielding unregistered players in a recent league game against Dreams FC during the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.



The club's apology comes in the wake of an 8-1 defeat to Dreams FC in a highly anticipated week 28 fixture.



The unexpected scoreline was a direct consequence of



Read full articleRTU players boycotting the match due to six months of unpaid salaries. In response, the club decided to field different players while still including the names of the boycotting players on the match sheet. This decision has resulted in official charges being filed against Real Tamale United and some of its officials by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



In their statement, RTU expressed deep regret for their actions and humbly requested forgiveness and understanding from the public and the GFA. The club reassured everyone that such an incident would never happen again and emphasized their dedication to restructuring and building a team that would bring pride to all.



This is not the first time that RTU players have threatened to boycott a match due to unpaid salaries in the 2023/24 season. The club has faced numerous challenges both on and off the field, ultimately leading to their relegation from the top division. RTU's final game of the season will be against Accra Great Olympics.



