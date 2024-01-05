Real Tamale United banned from using Aliu Mahama Stadium

Sports News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United (RTU), a club in the Ghana Premier League, has been handed an indefinite ban from utilizing the Aliu Mahama Stadium as their home grounds.



This stern action comes in the aftermath of a disturbing incident during RTU's recent home game against Champions Medeama SC, where match officials were subjected to a brutal assault by RTU supporters.



The Ghana Football Association has swiftly responded to this disgraceful act, condemning it as a senseless and unacceptable breach of sportsmanship.



Charles Darkwa, the match commissioner assigned to the game collapsed after he was hit by sachets of water thrown by fans of the home team from the stands.



Below is GFA's full statement:



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has ordered a temporary ban on Real Tamale United FC from using the Aliu Mahama Stadtium as its home venue with immediate effect.



This decision has become necessary due to the criminal assaults on the Match Officials at the Aliu Mahama Stadium by the home supporters in the Premier League match played between Real Tamale United Football Club and Medeama Sporting Club on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, which ended 1-0 in favour of the home team.



The decision is in accordance with the GFA Premier League Regulations Article 14(2) which states inter alia “the GFA may order the closure of any league centre where the safety of clubs, Match Officials or Spectators cannot be guaranteed.”’The Competitions Department is therefore advised to determine the venue for the Club’s subsequent home matches in accordance with Article 14(3)Premier League Regulations.



This order is, however, without prejudice to the determination of the case pending before the Disciplinary Committee who have been charged to hear the case in accordance with the relevant regulations.



The GFA notes the unacceptable conduct the supporters of the home team, Victory Club Warriors and condemns same, without any reservations, the violations of the provisions of the GFA the Safety and Security Regulations and the Premier League Regulations which took place at the match.



The GFA Prosecutors have been tasked to study all the video evidence and the match reports and prefer appropriate Charges immediately and for the Disciplinary Committee to sit on this matter expeditiously.



The GFA demands that Real Tamale United FC shall immediately assist the Regional Police to cause the arrest of the persons involved in this attack on the match officials, without fail, in accordance with the promise given by the clubs to the Inspector General of Police in our engagement with the leadership of the Ghana Police Service.



The Association has instructed the Competitions Department to fix the venues for the upcoming home matches of Real Tamale United FC, until the case is determined, with due regards to the distance to be travelled by the away teams (note that matches can be fixed at the home of the away team, if required).



That all clubs are to take note and comply strictly with the Safety & Security Regulations and the GFA Disciplinary Code.



The GFA wishes to sound a strong note of caution to all members (especially all clubs) that the slightest harassment or attack on Players, Team Officials, Match Officials (Referees, Match Commissioners, GFA Cameramen & Women, Venue Media Officers, the sports media) shall be dealt with severely and swiftly.



Also, any comments from any player, team or club official and their social media handles which incites supporters against other teams and match officials shall be dealt with as well (charges shall be preferred as well).



There shall be zero tolerance for violence and/or incitement to violence in our game especially in this second round of the leagues.