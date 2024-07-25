You are here: HomeSports2024 07 25Article 1963388

Sports News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Tamale United faces financial crisis and heavy sanctions from GFA

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Real Tamale United Real Tamale United

Real Tamale United (RTU) is currently facing a significant financial challenge, as stated by club official Mohammed Kayaba.

During an interview with Peace FM, "It is evident that the club is currently experiencing a severe financial crisis. We do not have any major sponsors, and our only source of income comes from an individual who is funding everything."

The

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment